FIFA's Infantino slams World Cup critics for "spreading hate and false rumors"

Paris, France - FIFA President Gianni Infantino hit back at World Cup critics, claiming they have been "spreading hate and false rumors" and arguing the tournament delivered "only joy and happiness."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (r) stands with President Donald Trump (l) as Spain celebrates winning the 2026 World Cup final. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In a long open letter published to social media on Monday, Infantino urged detractors to "take a moment to reflect, meditate, pray" after a tournament marked by controversies.

"Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all," Infantino wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account and FIFA's official channels.

"To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens, spreading hate and false rumors, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the frontlines organizing, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world."

The build-up to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the US was dominated by fears over sky-high prices, geopolitical tensions, the shadow of conflict, and the threat of brutal summer heat across the host nations.

Iran's participation against the backdrop of war with the US, along with concerns over Haiti's domestic crisis and the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, brought renewed scrutiny to visa and travel restrictions.

Somali referee Omar Artan became arguably the highest-profile casualty of President Donald Trump's hardline immigration crackdown, when he was denied entry to the US.

"While you spread hatred, we worked tirelessly to unite two countries at war," Infantino said, defending the tournament. "Iran entered the US without incident or conflict."

"The Iranian team received visas to enter because football is about peace. It's not about politics."