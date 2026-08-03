FIFA's Infantino to speak with key official after begging Trump to help keep his job

Washington DC - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has desperately begged for President Donald Trump to help him keep his job and will soon meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio , sources reveal.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President Donald Trump speak during the presentation ceremony of the 2026 World Cup final. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

Two sources familiar with the matter told the New York Post (NYP) Infantino has been putting pressure on the US administration to intervene in his favor regarding a controversial new scheme.

Infantino is under increasing pressure, and his position is looking rocky, over a proposal to sell stakes in a major World Cup commercial entity to a selection of private investors, including Josh Kushner's private equity firm.

According to sources, Infantino has been unsuccessful in reaching Trump over the phone since the plan to sell commercial assets landed him in hot water. He will reportedly speak with Rubio on Monday, however.

"He wanted to get online with the secretary and talk about how soccer can be a form of soft power for America," one insider told the NYP.

"But we all know that it is about job protection. It is not about anything else at this point."

Things became especially difficult for Infantino when the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) voted unanimously to boycott future FIFA events – including the 2030 men's World Cup – if the plan goes ahead.

FIFA scrambled to respond, insisting on Friday that "nobody is selling football" and blaming the media for false reporting on the proposal.

A source told the NYP that in the wake of these complications, Infantino is feeling increasingly "isolated" and "is looking for allies of note to publicly support him."