USMNT Coach Pochettino dismisses European jinx ahead of World Cup clash against Bosnia

Santa Clara, California - Coach Mauricio Pochettino dismissed the US' dismal recent record against European sides as a "coincidence" ahead of Wednesday's hugely anticipated World Cup knockout clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks during a press conference in Santa Clara, California, on June 30, 2026. © REUTERS

The US have lost their past 10 straight games against teams from Europe, in a woeful winless run stretching back five years, yet the tournament co-hosts enter the last-32 match with Bosnia as favorites.

Pochettino – who played and coached in Spain, France, and England for decades, before taking the US job in 2024 – denied that his team have any specific problem with European styles of play.

"I don't believe that. Maybe it's pure coincidence," he told a press conference in San Francisco.

"Tomorrow we have a good opportunity to fight against the history, not only against Bosnia Herzegovina, if not against the past five years."

"It's good, another challenge. We have another challenge."

The US' last win against a side from Europe came in a 2021 friendly – ironically, against Bosnia.

Since a 0-0 draw at the last World Cup against England, the US have lost to the Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Belgium, and Portugal, and twice each to Germany and Turkey.

Many of those losses came against elite teams, as the US – who did not have to qualify, as World Cup co-hosts – opted for a strategy of testing themselves in friendlies against the best nations.