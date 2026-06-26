World Cup: Ecuador upset Germany as Ivory Coast, Netherlands, and more reach last 32

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Ecuador upset Germany to squeeze into the last 32 of the World Cup on Thursday while the Netherlands, Japan, and the Ivory Coast advanced safely as the draw for the knockout rounds began to take shape.

Ecuador celebrate after their World Cup Group E victory over Germany on June 25, 2026. © REUTERS

The Netherlands wrapped up their first round campaign with a 3-1 victory over Tunisia to top Group F, just ahead of Japan, who drew 1-1 with Sweden to finish in second place.

Sweden also advanced as one of the best third place finishers.

The Dutch will now face 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in the last 32, while Japan will take on Group C winners Brazil for a place in the last 16.

A nailbiting Group E game between Ecuador and group winners Germany at the MetLife Stadium was settled 13 minutes from time, when Gonzalo Plata jabbed home from close range to set up a 2-1 win.

Plata's winner came after Ecuador had recovered when Germany took the lead from a controversial Leroy Sane goal after two minutes before equalizing through Nilson Angulo.

The result means Ecuador finished Group E with four points, guaranteeing them a place in the last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

"The significance of this is not for me, it is for the people," Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece said after the win. "The players gave a huge happiness to the people. We have to enjoy it and celebrate, please."

Germany had already been assured of winning the group after wins over Ivory Coast and Curacao.

But coach Julian Nagelsmann was left dismayed at what he described as "tactical suicide" against Ecuador.

"We got off to a great start," Nagelsmann said. "Unfortunately, right after scoring, we started committing tactical suicide with our positioning. That makes things difficult."

"Ecuador had everything to play for, and you could tell – they had their foot on the gas."