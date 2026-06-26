World Cup: Ecuador upset Germany as Ivory Coast, Netherlands, and more reach last 32
East Rutherford, New Jersey - Ecuador upset Germany to squeeze into the last 32 of the World Cup on Thursday while the Netherlands, Japan, and the Ivory Coast advanced safely as the draw for the knockout rounds began to take shape.
The Netherlands wrapped up their first round campaign with a 3-1 victory over Tunisia to top Group F, just ahead of Japan, who drew 1-1 with Sweden to finish in second place.
Sweden also advanced as one of the best third place finishers.
The Dutch will now face 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco in the last 32, while Japan will take on Group C winners Brazil for a place in the last 16.
A nailbiting Group E game between Ecuador and group winners Germany at the MetLife Stadium was settled 13 minutes from time, when Gonzalo Plata jabbed home from close range to set up a 2-1 win.
Plata's winner came after Ecuador had recovered when Germany took the lead from a controversial Leroy Sane goal after two minutes before equalizing through Nilson Angulo.
The result means Ecuador finished Group E with four points, guaranteeing them a place in the last 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.
"The significance of this is not for me, it is for the people," Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece said after the win. "The players gave a huge happiness to the people. We have to enjoy it and celebrate, please."
Germany had already been assured of winning the group after wins over Ivory Coast and Curacao.
But coach Julian Nagelsmann was left dismayed at what he described as "tactical suicide" against Ecuador.
"We got off to a great start," Nagelsmann said. "Unfortunately, right after scoring, we started committing tactical suicide with our positioning. That makes things difficult."
"Ecuador had everything to play for, and you could tell – they had their foot on the gas."
Ivory Coast reach knockout stage for first time as Curacao eliminated
Ivory Coast, meanwhile, sealed the runners-up spot in Group E after eliminating Curacao in Philadelphia, Nicolas Pepe scoring twice in a 2-0 victory. It is the first time that the west African nation have reached the knockout stage.
Curacao, the smallest country by population ever to play in the World Cup, depart the tournament with one point to finish bottom of the group.
A packed slate of six games across the tournament on Thursday wrapped up in California in Group D.
The US, who had already secured first place in the group after wins over Paraguay and Australia, fielded a heavily rotated line-up in a 3-2 loss to already eliminated Turkey at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes to his starting line-up and looked to have secured a draw until Kaan Ayhan popped up in stoppage time to grab a consolation win for the Turks in a game watched by a host of celebrities, including Brad Pitt.
In Santa Clara, Australia ground out a 0-0 draw with Paraguay to clinch second place in the group and a ticket to the last 32.
Paraguay are also poised to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.
Netherlands set up Morocco showdown after defeating Tunisia
The Netherlands will head into next week's duel with Morocco in Monterrey brimming with confidence after another impressive attacking display in Group F with a 3-1 defeat of Tunisia in Kansas City.
An Ellyes Skhiri own goal was followed by goals from Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke as Ronald Koeman's men marched on against the Tunisians, who depart without a point.
Japan's hopes of pipping the Netherlands to top spot – and avoiding Brazil in the next round – were frustrated in a battling 1-1 draw with Sweden.
A game in front of 70,000 fans in Texas sprang into life in the second half when Daizen Maeda gave Japan the lead with a brilliantly worked team goal soon after the break.
Sweden, who had been thumped 5-1 by the Netherlands in their second game, responded with a long-range Anthony Elanga effort minutes later to secure third place.
"The boys were fantastic," said Sweden's English coach Graham Potter. "Over the course of the game, it was a pretty fair result and arguably we were slightly the better team in the second half."
Cover photo: REUTERS