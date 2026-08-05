Trump administration to review "closed" AI models before release after meeting with tech leaders

Washington DC - The Trump administration on Tuesday met with tech leaders to finalize a security review process for advanced AI models before their release, though it will reportedly apply only to "closed" models.

Tech leaders from major companies met with Trump administration officials at the White House on Tuesday. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

It remains unclear when – or if – the White House will release the details of the process or how it will be implemented and enforced.

According to Axios, the review process will only apply to closed models that are tightly controlled by their developers. Major closed model developers include OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

By contrast, Meta and Nvidia are developing "open" models that can be downloaded and updated directly by users. Open models are made by competitors in China, including DeepSeek and Moonshot, as well as Mistral in France.

Tuesday's meeting at the White House reportedly included OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta.

The move to exempt open models is likely aimed at helping the US stay competitive with China.

However, there is a "deeper problem," according to Martijn Rasser, vice president for technology at the Special Competitive Studies Project, a think tank founded and chaired by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt.

"The United States still lacks a statutory, predictable process for evaluating the security of frontier AI models," Rasser wrote in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, adding that a voluntary framework applying only to closed models "concentrates the uncertainty" on a handful of companies.