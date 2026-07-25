Trump administration to resume Mexican cattle imports after yearlong halt

Washington DC - The US Department of Agriculture said Friday it will begin reopening cattle ports along the Mexican border next month, more than a year after a dispute over combating a parasite.

Cattle roam Chapparosa Ranch in La Pryor, Texas, on June 11, 2026. © JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

President Donald Trump's administration announced in May 2025 a halt on imports of live cattle, horses, and bison over the southern border because of an outbreak of the screwworm fly, whose flesh-eating larvae can kill cattle.

Beginning on August 24, federal officials will open the Douglas, Arizona, port of entry to cattle trade and take steps to later reopen New Mexican ports in Santa Teresa and Columbus, according to a government statement.

"Every animal entering the United States through these ports will undergo a full USDA inspection to ensure it is free of any signs of New World screwworm (NWS)," the statement said.

The parasite has been present in Mexico for years, but reappeared on US soil in early June.

According to official US data, 42 cases of NWS have been recorded since then.

The closest active case to the Arizona port is about 325 miles away, and was detected on Wednesday, the USDA said.