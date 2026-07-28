Ebola-infected US patient reaches major milestone after being treated in Germany

Frankfurt, Germany - An American Ebola patient transferred to Germany for treatment last month has made a recovery, Frankfurt's university hospital said Tuesday.

A second US patient who had been infected with Ebola has made a recovery after seeking treatment in Germany. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The man, previously identified by the World Health Organization as a humanitarian worker who had been at the epicenter of the outbreak in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, left the hospital on Tuesday after about two weeks of treatment.

"We are proud and happy that Frankfurt University Hospital, with its high level of expertise and socialised isolation facilities, was able to help provide safe and successful care," said Juergen Graf, head of the clinic.

US authorities had requested help from Germany because of the country's expertise in treating Ebola cases and the shorter flight time from the DRC, Germany's health ministry said last month.

The DRC declared its 17th Ebola outbreak on May 15, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the virus for which there is no vaccine or cure.

Officials in DRC said on Sunday they had registered over 3,000 cases in the latest outbreak, including 1,354 deaths.