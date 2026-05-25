Iran gives update on US peace talks and possibility of deal to end war

Tehran, Iran - Iran said Monday that Tehran and Washington had reached understandings on many issues in exchanges over a deal for ending the war, but warned an agreement was not imminent.

People walk past an anti-US billboard depicting President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, on May 25, 2026. © Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

"It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion," foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, during a weekly news briefing.

"But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent – no one can make such a claim," he said, accusing Washington of "contradictions" and shifting its positions.

The remarks come after Iran said it was finalizing a 14-point framework for a deal on ending the war with the US which broke out on February 28.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal to end the war with Iran could materialize on Monday as President Donald Trump said his negotiators not to "rush."

During the press conference, Baqaei insisted that the framework being drafted "is focused on ending the war" across the region, including in Lebanon.

He reiterated that details on Iran's nuclear program – a key sticking point for Washington – were not included and that the issue would only be discussed after the two sides agree on the framework.