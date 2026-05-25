Rubio says Iran deal to end war could materialize "today"

New Delhi, India - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday that a deal to end the war with Iran could materialize "today," adding that Israel had the "right" to defend itself.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to journalists before boarding his plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on May 25, 2026. © JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON / POOL / AFP

"We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today, I wouldn't read too much into it," Rubio said in New Delhi, referring to the potential agreement.

"We have what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open," he told reporters as he departed the Indian capital, where he has been on an official visit.

"It has a lot of support in the Gulf... every country that we've walked through it (with) understands it's not just very reasonable, but it's the right thing for the world to get done."

Rubio also voiced confidence that Iran would "enter into a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter."

He addressed reporters ahead of the next leg of his India visit, which will see him travel to Agra, the northern city famous for the Taj Mahal.