Iran shuts down Trump's push for meeting with new supreme leader

Tehran, Iran - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed the idea of his country's supreme leader meeting Donald Trump , after the US president floated the prospect.

Iran's foreign minister shut down President Trump's (l.) idea of meeting with Tehran's new supreme leader. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ATTA KENARE / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump told the New York Post: "Yeah, I'd like to meet him," when he was asked about a possible encounter, adding that "we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out".

Iran's top diplomat, however, played down the chances in an interview with Lebanese media aired on Thursday night, suggesting it was not realistic.

"I saw a report which apparently said that [Trump] had stated that he was ready for a meeting or that he wanted to hold a meeting," Araghchi told Al Mayadeen television channel.

"I think we should be realistic and think and live in the real world," he said.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran's supreme leader in March after the death of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Araghchi said in the interview that during the attacks that killed Ali Khamenei, he had been inside the leader's office where he died, but in another wing of the building, so he was unharmed.

The attacks prompted Iran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US allies in the Gulf region.

Araghchi also said the new supreme leader has a "completely close and effective presence in the country's affairs and has full control".