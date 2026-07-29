Trump issues dramatic threat after Iranian missile attacks hit US bases in Jordan

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US military will hit Iran "hard" after a missile attack against US bases in Jordan, recent news reports revealed.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the US military will hit Iran "hard" after strikes on its bases in Jordan. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"We're going to beat the f**king s**t out of them," Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst quoted Trump as telling him on Wednesday. "We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating."

Trump also told Fox that US-Saudi bombing of pro-Iranian militias overnight inside Iraq had been coordinated with the authorities in Baghdad – despite the Iraqi government publicly condemning the attacks.

Trump "says those strikes were coordinated with the Iraqi government," the Fox correspondent said after talking with the president.

The Iraqi presidency said it "denounces the bombing that targeted the Hashed al-Shaabi bases and it considers it an unacceptable attack and a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, targeting its official institutions."

It also said it rejected the use of Iraqi territory to launch attacks on neighboring countries.

The sudden flare-up in the now five-month US war against Iran came after earlier insistence by Trump that he wanted to seek a negotiated solution.

Iran said it had fired missiles at US military facilities in Jordan, while Jordan's US-backed army said it had intercepted five Iranian missiles.