Witkoff heads to Switzerland for talks as Iran peace deal hits snag

Washington DC - US envoy Steve Witkoff has made the journey to Switzerland for talks on the developing US-Iran peace deal, reports revealed on Friday, after Vice President JD Vance postponed his trip.

President Donald Trump has sent US Envoy Steve Witkoff to Switzerland to participate in talks on the peace deal to end his war with Iran. © AFP/Saul Loeb

Witkoff jetted off on a trip to the alpine nation on Friday, Axios reported, citing an unnamed US official, who also confirmed that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner has already arrived.

His trip comes as Washington and Iran work to get technical talks flowing, following the signing of an initial peace deal to end the US and Israel's war of aggression on Iran. Specifically, they are seeking to get discussions "back on track," CNN reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Witkoff and Kushner will hold meetings with any Iranian officials, but it seems likely as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is planning on traveling to Switzerland on Saturday.

Vice President JD Vance was initially expected to travel, but postponed his trip on Thursday, citing the unpredictability of negotiations.

"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," a White House spokesperson said on Thursday of Vance's decision to postpone his trip.

"As of now the Vice President is not departing tonight," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."

The US-Iran talks scheduled for Friday were intended to build on the newly-announced deal to end the Middle East war and work towards a lasting settlement.