Israel extends detention of Gaza flotilla activists "unlawfully abducted" off Greece

Ashkelon, Israel - An Israeli court has extended the detention of two foreign activists from a Gaza -bound flotilla until Sunday, a rights group representing them said, as authorities continue to question the pair.

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila gestures upon his arrival at an Israeli court in Ashkelon on May 3, 2026. © ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP

Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Avila were brought to Israel for questioning last week and are being held at an Israeli prison in Ashkelon.

The two were among dozens of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Greece early on Thursday.

At their first hearing on Sunday, the court extended their detention by two days. It was extended again at a second hearing on Tuesday.

"The court approved their detention until Sunday morning," Miriam Azem, international advocacy coordinator at the Israeli rights group Adalah, told AFP.

Adalah said the two activists were on hunger strike and Tuesday was the sixth day.

On Monday, the rights group alleged the activists had been subjected to physical and psychological abuse in detention.

Both Abu Keshek and Avila are being held in isolation, with "high-intensity lighting" on at all times in their cells, Adalah said, adding that Avila was being held in "extremely cold temperatures."

"They are kept blindfolded at all times whenever they are moved outside their cells, including during medical examinations," it said.

Israeli authorities have rejected the abuse claims.