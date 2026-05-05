Israel extends detention of Gaza flotilla activists "unlawfully abducted" off Greece
Ashkelon, Israel - An Israeli court has extended the detention of two foreign activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla until Sunday, a rights group representing them said, as authorities continue to question the pair.
Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Avila were brought to Israel for questioning last week and are being held at an Israeli prison in Ashkelon.
The two were among dozens of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Greece early on Thursday.
At their first hearing on Sunday, the court extended their detention by two days. It was extended again at a second hearing on Tuesday.
"The court approved their detention until Sunday morning," Miriam Azem, international advocacy coordinator at the Israeli rights group Adalah, told AFP.
Adalah said the two activists were on hunger strike and Tuesday was the sixth day.
On Monday, the rights group alleged the activists had been subjected to physical and psychological abuse in detention.
Both Abu Keshek and Avila are being held in isolation, with "high-intensity lighting" on at all times in their cells, Adalah said, adding that Avila was being held in "extremely cold temperatures."
"They are kept blindfolded at all times whenever they are moved outside their cells, including during medical examinations," it said.
Israeli authorities have rejected the abuse claims.
Israel accused of "unlawful abduction" of activists
At Sunday's hearing, Adalah said the state attorney had presented a list of offenses the pair were accused of, including "assisting the enemy during wartime" and "membership in and providing services to a terrorist organization."
But Adalah's lawyers challenged the state's jurisdiction, arguing there had been an "unlawful abduction" of the two activists in international waters.
Israel's foreign ministry said both individuals were affiliated with the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), a group accused by Washington – Israel's top ally – of "clandestinely acting on behalf of" Hamas.
The ministry said Abu Keshek was a leading PCPA member, and that Avila was also linked to the group and "suspected of illegal activity."
The flotilla's vessels had set sail from France, Spain, and Italy with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza and bringing humanitarian supplies to the devastated Palestinian territory, but they were intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Greece.
The Global Sumud Flotilla's first voyage last year was also intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.
Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.
Since Israel launched its devastating siege in October 2023, there have been severe shortages of critical supplies in Gaza, with Israel at times cutting off aid entirely.
Cover photo: ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP