Israel's attacks on Lebanon could amount to war crimes, UN rights chief says

Beirut, Lebanon - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Monday that his office has documented large-scale violations of international humanitarian law by Israel in Lebanon, some of which may amount to war crimes.

A destroyed building is pictured in the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh in southern Lebanon on July 26, 2026. © MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP

Speaking at the end of an official visit to Lebanon, Türk said continued Israeli airstrikes, shelling, and the use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas had caused extensive civilian casualties, widespread destruction, and mass displacement.

He also said rockets fired by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia into populated areas in Israel had killed civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure.

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 4,300 people have been killed and 12,200 injured in Lebanon since March 2. These include more than 135 health care workers as well as journalists and media workers.

Türk said that despite a cessation of hostilities announced on April 17 and subsequent negotiations aimed at de-escalation, Israeli military airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon have continued.

"My Office has recorded large-scale violations of international humanitarian law, some possibly amounting to war crimes," Türk said, adding that under certain circumstances they could also constitute crimes under international law.

He said entire villages south of the Litani River – which lies roughly 20 miles from the border with Israel – had been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.