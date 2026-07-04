Lebanese President urges US to "keep standing" by his country

Beirut, Lebanon - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday urged the US to stand by his country and a framework deal with Israel amid continuing violence in the country's south.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday urged the US to stand by his country as Israel continues to attack its southern border. © AFP/Lebanese Presidency/-

In a congratulatory message to President Donald Trump marking the United States' 250th anniversary of independence, Aoun urged Washington to "keep always standing beside Lebanon's right and just causes, its institutions, army and people."

Aoun expressed hope that Lebanon could "turn the page on wars… and open a new page of hope, peace, and stability."

In a message also marking the independence anniversary, the US embassy in Lebanon said on X that "it is with great pride that we stand with the people of Lebanon as they forge a brighter future – one of peace, prosperity, and promise long overdue."

Lebanon was drawn into the US and Israel's war of aggression against Iran when militant group Hezbollah launched rocket fire into Israeli territory on March 2.

Since then, Israel has bombarded much of Lebanon with brutal, devastating, and undiscriminating missile strikes and a ground invasion in the country's south.

An agreement signed by Tehran and Washington on ending the regional war last month also established a ceasefire in Lebanon, which took effect on June 21.

Days later, Lebanon and Israel agreed to the US-backed framework aiming to pave the way for a permanent end to hostilities.

Lebanese authorities have said the war has killed about 4300 people and displaced more than one million others.