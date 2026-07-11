UK's most tattooed mom covers her hand in insane new blackout ink

Birmingham, UK - Continuing her extraordinary transformation, the UK's most tattooed mom, Becky Holt, has begun the process of completely covering her hands in dark, black ink.

Becky Holt has continued her radical transformation by tattooing her hand completely black. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Over the last few years, Becky Holt has been on quite a journey, covering the vast majority of her body in radical, intricate pieces of body art.

Recently, she shocked us all with a dramatic pre-tattoo flashback, and a year earlier she broke one of her cardinal rules and got a crazy new face inking.

Principle among these adventures was her appearance on the UK's This Morning breakfast TV show in 2024, where she revealed an X-rated tattoo that left the presenters stunned.

Most remarkable about that incident, however, was not the tattoo she was discussing, but one person who was sitting in the room at the time – then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak!

Recently, Holt showed off a brand-new project that has been taking up bits and pieces of her time, posting a video and some snaps on Instagram – where she has 146,000 followers and goes by @beck_holt__ – of a new inking she's having done on her hand.

"Finally started my hand cover up," Holt captioned a collection of snaps. "Fingers to be completed in a few weeks!"

Holt's hand seems to have been completely transformed from being coated in minimal sketches and colorful bits pieces to a full-blacked out design that stretches from her wrist down her middle finger.

Her thumb and three other fingers are yet to be blacked out, still sporting the old, colorful design, but they are likely to be transformed pretty soon.