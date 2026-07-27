Trump suggests building a US-Canada border wall to combat wildfire smoke

Washington DC - President Donald Trump made a bizarre social media post suggesting the US build a wall on the Canadian border to help "filter" out wildfire smoke.

President Donald Trump used a social media post to suggest building a wall on the US-Canada border to help keep out wildfire smoke. © AFP/Eric Lee/Getty Images

"North America air filter barrier," read a sign in Trump's latest AI-generated Truth Social post. "Clean air, clean borders."

What's most notable in the president's latest foray into AI fakes is the giant wall pictured along the Canada-US border, designed to look like a giant air filter.

The filter-wall is labeled as a "MERV 16 High Efficiency Particular Air Filter" and is pictured with a giant, out-of-proportion Canadian flag on one side, and a US flag on the other.

While not a serious suggestion, the post comes at a tense time for the Canada-US relationship, as Republicans continue to attack Ottawa for the wildfires – largely fueled by climate change – which have spewed smoke across the border.

As a result of the fires, around 100 million people have been temporarily exposed to dangerous air quality. Last week, Trump used the crisis as an opportunity to attack the Canadian government, led by Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"This is willful negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence," Trump had written on Truth Social on July 17, suggesting the "cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying."

A number of Michigan representatives had only days earlier sent a letter to Carney criticizing him for not doing enough to stop the fires and blaming Ottawa for the health of their constituents.