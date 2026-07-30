Chinese trade official warns Beijing has "serious concern" over latest US restrictions

Beijing, China - China 's top trade official told his counterparts from the US on Thursday that Beijing had "serious concern" over Washington's latest trade restrictions affecting it, according to state media.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng warned that Beijing had "serious concerns" over the latest US trade restrictions in call with American trade officials. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

China and the US spent much of last year embroiled in an escalating trade war but reached a truce when US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met last October.

However, recent tensions have threatened to disrupt that impasse.

Beijing condemned fresh US tariffs imposed on China and 59 other countries last week over alleged forced labour concerns, and warned Washington against waging a trade war.

China accused the US on Wednesday of seeking to "suppress" Chinese companies, after Washington banned imports of humanoid and quadruped robots manufactured abroad.

In the video call between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with US trade representative Jamieson Greer, on Thursday, "the Chinese side expressed serious concern over recent US economic and trade restrictions against China," state news agency Xinhua reported.

The call was "candid, in-depth and constructive", according to Xinhua, as negotiators discussed "maintaining stable economic and trade ties... and properly addressing mutual concerns in the next phase".