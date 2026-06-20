Trump announces second trip to China for 2026, will also travel to Turkey

Camp Springs, Maryland - President Donald Trump on Friday announced during a press conference at Joint Base Andrews that he will make a trip to Turkey later in 2026, as well as a second trip to China .

President Donald Trump used a press conference at Joint Base Andrews to reveal plans to visit Turkey and China later in 2026. © AFP/Brendan Smialowski

"We're doing a lot of ⁠trips. We'll be ​going to Turkey," Trump said during a press conference unveiling a replacement Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar. "We'll be ​going at some point during the year back to China."

"President Xi is coming here in ​September, but we're ​going ⁠back for a big conference that's in China," Trump continued.

This is the first time a member of the Trump administration has mentioned a possible second trip to China for the president in 2026, and the first suggestion of a potential visit to Turkey.

In mid-May, Trump traveled to Beijing along with a US delegation that included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He was greeted to fanfare and visited multiple major monuments alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip. While both sides hailed the visit as a success, Trump left China with no concrete trade deals or agreements.

During an address at a state banquet in Beijing, Trump extended an invitation for Xi to visit the White House later this year.

During his comments on Friday, Trump unveiled the massive Boeing 747 that Qatar gave him as a gift last year. The gift has been slammed by Trump's critics as a corrupt "grift."

The press conference came a day after one of two Air Force One jets were officially decommissioned.