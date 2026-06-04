Former Mexican president slams Trump's "Hitlerian propaganda" amid skyrocketing tensions

Mexico City, Mexico – Former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador slammed President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of intervening in Mexico 's domestic politics and bolstering the far-right.

Former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador slammed President Donald Trump for intervening in Mexico's domestic politics. © AFP/Carl De Souza

"It comes as no surprise that in the US government's assault on the Mexican government, the same interventionist and unscrupulous practices as always are being used, now under the pretext of combating migration and narco-terrorism," López Obrador declared in a five-page statement posted to X.

His comments, translated from Spanish and captioned "For the good of all, let the other Trump return," were a rare rebuke from the former president, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving office in 2024.

"US officials are plotting to weaken Morena and strengthen the right-wing opposition in Mexico with the aim of once again having a government that is submissive, corrupt, mafia-like, and cruel," he wrote.

López Obrador went on accuse Trump of utilizing "Hitlerian propaganda" to blame all the US' woes on Mexico. He said the US president's attitude has changed for the worse since he was last in the White House.

"The Trump of today is different from the one I dealt with," López Obrador wrote, before musing on the possible reasons for the president's decline.

"I attribute Trump's surprising change to his false friends and advisors, both domestic, and foreign, who have been leading him into vile and sinister adventures," he said.