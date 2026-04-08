BBC probe finds BAFTA racial slur was breach of editorial standards

The BBC breached its own editorial standards by broadcasting a racial slur during the BAFTA awards ceremony, an internal probe found Wednesday.

London, UK - The BBC breached its own editorial standards by broadcasting a racial slur during the BAFTA awards ceremony, an internal probe found Wednesday.

The BBC did not edit out the N-word being shouted while Delroy Lindo (l.) and Michael B. Jordan were presenting at the BAFTAs, despite there being a delay in the broadcast.
The BBC did not edit out the N-word being shouted while Delroy Lindo (l.) and Michael B. Jordan were presenting at the BAFTAs, despite there being a delay in the broadcast.  © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The finding follows a "fast-tracked" investigation ordered by former Director-General Tim Davie into the "serious mistake" that saw the racist slur aired during the event in late February.

Tourette's sufferer John Davidson, who inspired one of the winning films, later said he was "deeply mortified" after shouting the N-word at the London film and television awards ceremony, which he said was caused by an "involuntary tic."

According to the investigation report, there was a "lack of clarity" among staff handling the broadcast, which was aired slightly later than the start of the ceremony, about whether the N-word was audible on the recording.

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"This resulted in there being a delay before a decision was taken to remove the recording from iPlayer," it said, adding this did not happen until around 9:30 AM the following day.

"This delay was a serious mistake, because there could be no certainty that the word would be inaudible to all viewers," it added.

BBC faces string of recent controversies

The BBC has faced numerous issues over the past year, including a massive lawsuit from President Donald Trump.
The BBC has faced numerous issues over the past year, including a massive lawsuit from President Donald Trump.  © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

The incident was the latest in a string of controversies to hit the BBC.

In June 2025, during the BBC's Glastonbury festival coverage, staff failed to pull a livestream of a performance by Bob Vylan after the punk-rap duo's frontman led the crowds in a chant against the Israeli military that proclaimed "Death to the IDF."

The BBC later apologized and said it would no longer live-broadcast musical performances it deemed to be "high risk."

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In another damaging episode, Davie left the BBC last week after resigning in November over the editing of a documentary about President Donald Trump.

The president has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over the edit for its flagship current affairs program Panorama.

Trump alleges the editing of his January 6, 2021, speech made it appear that he had explicitly urged supporters to attack the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Cover photo: RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

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