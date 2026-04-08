BBC probe finds BAFTA racial slur was breach of editorial standards

London, UK - The BBC breached its own editorial standards by broadcasting a racial slur during the BAFTA awards ceremony, an internal probe found Wednesday.

The BBC did not edit out the N-word being shouted while Delroy Lindo (l.) and Michael B. Jordan were presenting at the BAFTAs, despite there being a delay in the broadcast. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The finding follows a "fast-tracked" investigation ordered by former Director-General Tim Davie into the "serious mistake" that saw the racist slur aired during the event in late February.

Tourette's sufferer John Davidson, who inspired one of the winning films, later said he was "deeply mortified" after shouting the N-word at the London film and television awards ceremony, which he said was caused by an "involuntary tic."

According to the investigation report, there was a "lack of clarity" among staff handling the broadcast, which was aired slightly later than the start of the ceremony, about whether the N-word was audible on the recording.

"This resulted in there being a delay before a decision was taken to remove the recording from iPlayer," it said, adding this did not happen until around 9:30 AM the following day.

"This delay was a serious mistake, because there could be no certainty that the word would be inaudible to all viewers," it added.