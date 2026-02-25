BBC orders investigation into "serious mistake" over BAFTAs racial slur

London, UK - The head of the BBC on Wednesday ordered a "fast-tracked" internal investigation into the "serious mistake" that saw a racist slur aired during the BAFTA awards .

Michael B. Jordan was presenting with his Sinners co-star when the N-word was shouted during the BAFTA awards. © REUTERS

Tourette's sufferer John Davidson, who inspired one of the winning films, has said he is "deeply mortified" after shouting the N-word at the London film and television awards ceremony, which he said was caused by an "involuntary tic".

He was heard shouting as Sinners actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan, who are both Black, presented an award for special visual effects in the movies at the ceremony.

The investigation will probe why the slur was aired despite there being a two-hour delay between filming and the broadcast, and why it remained on the BBC's streaming service iPlayer until the following morning.

"The BBC has been reviewing what happened at BAFTA on Sunday evening," the broadcaster said in a statement.

"This was a serious mistake, and the Director-General [Tim Davie] has instructed the Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) to complete a fast-tracked investigation and provide a full response to complainants," it added.

The controversy comes after another damaging episode during the BBC's Glastonbury festival coverage in June 2025.

Staff failed to pull a livestream of a performance by Bob Vylan after the punk-rap duo's frontman led the crowds in an anti-Israel chant.

The BBC later apologized and said it would no longer live-broadcast musical performances it deemed to be "high risk".