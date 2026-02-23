BAFTAs spark outrage after racial slur gets hurled at Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo during speech

London, UK - Viewers demanded an apology after a Tourette Syndrome campaigner shouted the "N" word at Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the BAFTAs.

The BAFTAs received backlash after airing Tourette's campaigner John Davidson's (l) derogatory outbursts at Michael B. Jordan (c) and Delroy Lindo (r.) © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During the 79th British Academy Film Awards, John Davidson, whose life story inspired the film, I Swear, hurled derogatory remarks while Jordan and Lindo were on stage.

The co-stars presented the first award of the evening when the 54-year-old shouted, "N****" and "B****" during their speech.

Per Variety, host Alan Cumming apologized to the audience, saying, "You may have noticed some strong language in the background there. This can be part of how Tourette Syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience."

He added, "If you felt uncomfortable watching it, you're not alone. If you felt heartbroken, you’re not alone. If you felt angry, confused, or unsure what to say, you're not alone there, either."