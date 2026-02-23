BAFTAs spark outrage after racial slur gets hurled at Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo during speech
London, UK - Viewers demanded an apology after a Tourette Syndrome campaigner shouted the "N" word at Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the BAFTAs.
During the 79th British Academy Film Awards, John Davidson, whose life story inspired the film, I Swear, hurled derogatory remarks while Jordan and Lindo were on stage.
The co-stars presented the first award of the evening when the 54-year-old shouted, "N****" and "B****" during their speech.
Per Variety, host Alan Cumming apologized to the audience, saying, "You may have noticed some strong language in the background there. This can be part of how Tourette Syndrome shows up for some people, as the film explores that experience."
He added, "If you felt uncomfortable watching it, you're not alone. If you felt heartbroken, you’re not alone. If you felt angry, confused, or unsure what to say, you're not alone there, either."
BAFTAs and BBC receive backlash for airing racial slurs
Yet viewers were still outraged with the BAFTAs and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for airing the unfiltered remarks, as the ceremony was a tape-delayed broadcast.
Amid fan outcry, the BBC issued a statement on Monday, saying, "We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the charity Tourettes Action stressed that "tics" are "involuntary" and are "not a reflection of a person's beliefs, intentions or character.
Sinners went on to win Best Original Screenplay and while Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress for role as Annie in the the horror film.
