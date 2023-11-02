Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas football?
Austin, Texas - What does the future hold for Arch Manning and Texas' quarterback room?
In a fantasy football world, we'd see starter Quinn Ewers balling out on the field, with backup Maalik Murphy receiving starter snaps and Arch Manning taking his first steps in a real college football game.
But let's snap back to reality. Ewers finds himself sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Murphy has assumed the reins for the Longhorns, and Manning has yet to play in a game as the season enters its 10th week.
So, what's the takeaway from this whirlwind of events in Texas football?
What many initially feared about the quarterback situation at the season's start now seems plausible.
Ewers could make a return to Texas next year, leaving Murphy or Manning to look for opportunities elsewhere.
Will Texas hold onto their stacked quarterbacks in the 2024 season?
In today's landscape of college football, a team blessed with a surplus of star quarterbacks frequently witnesses one of their signal-callers exploring opportunities in the transfer portal.
Considering Texas' abundant talent, the chances of all three QBs donning the Longhorns jersey next season are slim to none.
For instance, let's consider the current season with Murphy at the helm of the Longhorns' offense. If he wraps up the season on a high note, guiding Texas to the conference championships and even a shot at the playoffs, it seems highly unlikely that head coach Steve Sarkisian would contemplate replacing him as the starting quarterback next year.
Should this scenario unfold, what lies in store for the two-year starter, Ewers? Will he be content to assume a secondary role behind Murphy, or might he consider seeking a new opportunity before any potential quarterback clash?
As for Manning, there's no denying his continuous improvement and his looming challenge for the starting position next season. However, in the competitive world of college football, where all these talented quarterbacks are chasing NFL dreams against a ticking clock, it appears increasingly likely that one of them may look for other options.
Even though Texas boasts a deep roster, numerous teams are facing a pressing need for a standout signal caller, and a transfer from Texas could perfectly fill that void.
Cover photo: KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP