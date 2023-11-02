Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas football?

Austin, Texas - What does the future hold for Arch Manning and Texas' quarterback room?

Arch Manning may look to transfer out of the Texas football program as he continues to ride the bench. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a fantasy football world, we'd see starter Quinn Ewers balling out on the field, with backup Maalik Murphy receiving starter snaps and Arch Manning taking his first steps in a real college football game.

But let's snap back to reality. Ewers finds himself sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Murphy has assumed the reins for the Longhorns, and Manning has yet to play in a game as the season enters its 10th week.

So, what's the takeaway from this whirlwind of events in Texas football?

What many initially feared about the quarterback situation at the season's start now seems plausible.

Ewers could make a return to Texas next year, leaving Murphy or Manning to look for opportunities elsewhere.