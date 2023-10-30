Why did Texas bench Arch Manning against BYU?
Austin, Texas - Arch Manning fans continue to ride an emotional roller coaster over whether the true freshman will play on the football field this season or not.
In the game against BYU, Maalik Murphy replaced the injured Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback, leaving the possibility open for Arch Manning to play as a starter backup.
Manning didn't see any game action over the weekend, however.
"I just wanted to try to find a little more rhythm offensively. We just weren’t into the flow that I would have liked," head coach Steve Sarkisian explained after the game.
"Maybe if we could have punched a couple of those drives in when we got stopped inside the five. But we didn’t. To me, it was making sure we had enough rhythm with Maalik in there."
The Longhorns won 35-6 against the Cougars, though it was a closer contest going into the fourth quarter. Murphy finished the day with 170 passing yards for two touchdowns and an interception.
Sarkisian admitted that he was hesitant to say anything definitive about whether or not Manning would play as he didn't want to be seen as dishonest if the situation changed. He acknowledged that he considered playing Manning for his valuable experience, but emphasized that the team's best interests came first and he wasn't ready to make that call before the game.
Arch Manning's father Cooper tells Texas fans that he needs more time
Cooper Manning, Arch's father, recently shared with TMZ Sports that Texas fans may have to exercise some patience before they get to see Arch Manning's star performances on the football field for the Longhorns.
According to Cooper, his 18-year-old son is facing the challenges of acclimating to life on UT's campus in Austin during his first year.
In other words, Arch is still a freshman kiddo still adjusting to a new college lifestyle.
Cooper expressed his belief that Arch is making daily progress and working towards improvement.
Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are set to play against reigning Big 12 champions Kansas State for a Saturday home game at noon.
