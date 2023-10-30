Why did Texas bench Arch Manning against BYU?

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning fans continue to ride an emotional roller coaster over whether the true freshman will play on the football field this season or not.

© Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the game against BYU, Maalik Murphy replaced the injured Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback, leaving the possibility open for Arch Manning to play as a starter backup.

Manning didn't see any game action over the weekend, however.

"I just wanted to try to find a little more rhythm offensively. We just weren’t into the flow that I would have liked," head coach Steve Sarkisian explained after the game.

"Maybe if we could have punched a couple of those drives in when we got stopped inside the five. But we didn’t. To me, it was making sure we had enough rhythm with Maalik in there."

The Longhorns won 35-6 against the Cougars, though it was a closer contest going into the fourth quarter. Murphy finished the day with 170 passing yards for two touchdowns and an interception.



Sarkisian admitted that he was hesitant to say anything definitive about whether or not Manning would play as he didn't want to be seen as dishonest if the situation changed. He acknowledged that he considered playing Manning for his valuable experience, but emphasized that the team's best interests came first and he wasn't ready to make that call before the game.