Did Arch Manning make a mistake by committing to Texas?

Austin, Texas - Would Arch Manning be in better playing contention at a different college football program?

Will true freshman Arch Manning stay with the Texas Longhorns, given the talent pool of quarterbacks within the football program? © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When Texas successfully secured the commitment of the most highly sought-after player in the nation, Arch Manning, it sent college football fans into a frenzy of excitement.

The community quickly showered praise on this heir to NFL legends, anticipating that he would become the next major star on the field.

However, after a challenging beginning with the Longhorns that didn't yield the star performance many fans had envisioned, some are starting to question whether Texas was the best fit for this young quarterback.

As a true freshman, Manning is currently slated to redshirt this season, serving as a third-string backup to starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy.

Looking ahead to next year, Manning could potentially have his moment to shine, but the competition for the starting position remains formidable, particularly with the talented arm of Murphy in the mix.

With that said, fans can't help but wonder if Manning might have enjoyed earlier or more secure playing time had he chosen a different program to commit to.