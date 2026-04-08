Aubrey Plaza drops bombshell baby news: "A beautiful surprise"
Los Angeles, California - Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, fellow actor Christopher Abbott.
According to People, an unnamed source has revealed that the 41-year-old's planned due date is in the fall, and a spokesperson for Plaza has also confirmed her pregnancy.
"It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year," People quoted the source as saying, adding that the parents-to-be "feel very blessed."
Abbott and Plaza have known each other for some time.
The two previously worked together on the 2020 film Black Bear, but it's unclear how long the two have been a couple.
Plaza's baby bliss comes after a heartwrenching few years in her personal life. In 2021, the White Lotus actor married filmmaker Jeff Baena, from whom she quietly separated in the fall of 2024.
But in January 2025, Baena died by suicide, and Plaza withdrew from the public eye for a few months as she grieved the "unimaginable tragedy."
She slowly started to step back into the spotlight, making an appearance that May to promote her movie Honey, Don't! at the Cannes Film Festival.
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Cover photo: Collage: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa & IMAGO / KCS Presse