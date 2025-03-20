New details emerge on Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena's tragic death

Los Angeles, California - Aubrey Plaza was reportedly separated from her late husband, Jeff Baena, when the director sadly took his own life.

Aubrey Plaza (l.) was separated from her late husband, Jeff Baena, at the time of his tragic passing. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to a medical examiner's report obtained by People, the 40-year-old Agatha All Along star and Baena quietly separated in September 2024.

The report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner stated that Plaza told authorities that she received a text message from Baena three hours before he was found dead by suicide.

Authorities further revealed that the estranged spouses spoke over the phone the night before Baena's death, and the Park and Recs alum told investigators that her late husband "made concerning remarks" one month after they split.

Additionally, Plaza had asked a friend to perform a welfare check on the Joshy director, who was said to be in therapy after the incident.

Baena was 47 years old when he was found deceased in his home on January 3.