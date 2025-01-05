Celebrated indie filmmaker Jeff Baena dead at the age of 47

Los Angeles, California - Director and screenwriter Jeff Baena was found dead in his house on Friday. The 47-year-old brought his wife actor Aubrey Plaza in front of the camera several times for his films .

A spokesperson for the filmmaker and the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed his death and a spokeswoman for Plaza referred to a corresponding report by Deadline.

According to the LA coroner's office, Baena was found dead in a house on Friday.

The cause of death is reportedly suicide.

40-year-old Plaza (Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus) and Baena got married in 2021 after a ten-year relationship.

Plaza starred in Baena's films Life After Beth (2014), The Little Hours (2017), and Spin Me Round (2022), among others.