Celebrated indie filmmaker Jeff Baena dead at the age of 47
Los Angeles, California - Director and screenwriter Jeff Baena was found dead in his house on Friday. The 47-year-old brought his wife actor Aubrey Plaza in front of the camera several times for his films.
A spokesperson for the filmmaker and the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed his death and a spokeswoman for Plaza referred to a corresponding report by Deadline.
According to the LA coroner's office, Baena was found dead in a house on Friday.
The cause of death is reportedly suicide.
40-year-old Plaza (Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus) and Baena got married in 2021 after a ten-year relationship.
Plaza starred in Baena's films Life After Beth (2014), The Little Hours (2017), and Spin Me Round (2022), among others.
Together with director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle), he wrote the script for the biting comedy I Heart Huckabees (2004) about the search for meaning and life crises, which was filmed with Dustin Hoffman, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Isabelle Huppert, and Lily Tomlin.
Cover photo: Rich Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP