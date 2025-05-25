Aubrey Plaza hits the red carpet for the first time since husband's death

Cannes, France - At the Cannes Film Festival, actor Aubrey Plaza made her first public appearance on a red carpet since the tragic death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

The 40-year-old White Lotus star was in attendance on Friday for the premiere of her new movie, Honey, Don't!.

As the New York Post reports, it was her first appearance at a red carpet event after Baena died by suicide in January.

Plaza wowed in a skin-colored, floor-length dress with colorful beads, and she appeared relaxed during the premiere.

Since the death of her partner, the Agatha All Along actor had largely withdrawn from the public eye, with the exception of her brief appearance on the Saturday Night Live anniversary show in February.

There, she honored Baena by wearing a tie-dye shirt – a nod to the fact that the two wore tie-dye pajamas on their wedding day.

It was only revealed a few weeks ago that they had been separated for around four months before Baena's death, and court documents also show that he wrote a note to his wife on the day of his death.