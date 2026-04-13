Britney Spears checks into rehab following DUI arrest

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has reportedly checked herself into rehab following her arrest last month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Los Angeles.

Britney Spears has reportedly checked herself into rehab after she was arrested last month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/britneyspears

The 44-year-old singer was arrested in early March and booked into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department on suspicion of DUI.

She was released soon after, and a representative for Spears at the time described the incident as "completely inexcusable," adding that the star would "take the right steps and comply with the law," according to Deadline.

On Sunday, multiple news outlets reported that Spears had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

It was not immediately clear when Spears entered the facility. She is scheduled to appear in court for her DUI arrest on May 4, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, Spears insisted she never did hard drugs and that she did not have a drinking problem, but she admitted she was taking Adderall, the ADHD medication.

Following a public breakdown in 2007, Spears was placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears, who controlled her money and her personal life, even as she continued to perform high-profile concerts.