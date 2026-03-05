Britney Spears' manager slams her DUI arrest as "completely inexcusable"

Los Angeles, California - Cade Hudson, Britney Spears ' manager, broke his silence after the pop star was arrested on a DUI charge.

Britney Spears' manager, Cade Hudson (m), seemingly confirmed fears over the singer's well-being after her arrest in Southern California. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cadehudson22 & IMAGO / E-PRESS PHOTO.com

The 44-year-old's longtime friend and manager made a statement to Page Six after she was arrested in Ventura, California, on Wednesday night for reportedly driving under the influence.

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law," Hudson began.

He continued, "And hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Hudson, who began managing Spears around 2022, also said that her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James are "going to be spending time with her" as she recovers.

He tellingly added that the Womanizer hitmaker's "loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."