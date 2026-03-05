Britney Spears' manager slams her DUI arrest as "completely inexcusable"
Los Angeles, California - Cade Hudson, Britney Spears' manager, broke his silence after the pop star was arrested on a DUI charge.
The 44-year-old's longtime friend and manager made a statement to Page Six after she was arrested in Ventura, California, on Wednesday night for reportedly driving under the influence.
"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law," Hudson began.
He continued, "And hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."
Hudson, who began managing Spears around 2022, also said that her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James are "going to be spending time with her" as she recovers.
He tellingly added that the Womanizer hitmaker's "loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."
Britney Spears issued permanent restraining order from crazed fan amid arrest
Before the news of superstar's arrest broke on Thursday, Britney was granted a permanent restraining order against a man named Donald, per TMZ.
The Woman in Me author has accused the 51-year-old of cyberstalking her since 2013 and claims that he trespassed onto her home last year.
Spears' petition says Donald "exhibited odd behavior and made several incoherent comments" during his arrest, while the document also noted his "long and concerning criminal history."
The court has been instructed Donald to stay 100 yards away from the pop star at all times. The order of protection against him will stay in place until 2030.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@cadehudson22 & IMAGO / E-PRESS PHOTO.com