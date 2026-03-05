Britney Spears gets arrested for driving under the influence

Ventura, California - Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI in Southern California, but has since been released.

Britney Spears was reportedly arrested on a DUI late Wednesday evening and released the following morning. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to TMZ, the Toxic hitmaker was placed under arrest in Ventura, California, on Wednesday and was released early the next morning.

The site dished that Britney was handcuffed by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 PM local time on Wednesday night and was booked by the sheriff's department around 3 AM.

Per inmate records, the Womanizer singer was released from jail around 6 AM, while her arrest was listed as a "cite and release" with no probation mentioned.

Following her arrest, Britney has since deactivated her Instagram page and remained silent over the matter.



The pop star is reportedly scheduled to appear in court for the incident on May 4.

Britney dealt with a similar situation in 2007 when she was taken into police custody for a misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving without a valid license.