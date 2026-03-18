BTS kick off comeback with exciting return to late-night TV!

New York, New York - Global K-pop supergroup BTS is heading back to late night, and this time, all seven members are together again!

BTS poses on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are set to appear on back-to-back episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 25 and 26, marking their first US late-night appearance as a full group since completing their mandatory military service.

The group will sit down for an in-studio interview and perform two songs across the episodes.

Their appearance comes on the heels of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, dropping March 20, as well as the global live performance BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, streaming March 21 on Netflix.

BTS last appeared together on The Tonight Show during their iconic July 2021 takeover, which racked up nearly 120 million views and featured performances of Butter and Permission to Dance.

While several members have made solo appearances on late-night shows since then, this marks the first full-group return to the show.