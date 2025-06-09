BTS members set for military service release – but will there be a reunion?

Seoul, South Korea - The world's most popular boy band is heading for a reunion: K-pop megastars RM and V from BTS will be released Tuesday after 18 months of South Korean military service, prompting a fan frenzy.

K-pop megastars RM (r.) and V from BTS will be released Tuesday after 18 months of South Korean military service, prompting a fan frenzy. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The seven members of BTS, South Korea's most lucrative musical act, have been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022 while they separately undertake the mandatory service, required of all South Korean men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

The two band members who enlisted first were released last year, and this week, four more will follow, plus the last member – SUGA, who has been working as a social service agent as an alternative non-active duty service – later this month.

Band leader RM – recently named "Favorite K-pop Artist" at the American Music Awards – will be released Tuesday, alongside singer V.

Outside the military base in Chuncheon where V will be released, fans hung colourful banners to welcome the 29-year-old back to civilian life.

"Taehyung, let's never be apart again," one said, referring to V's real name, Kim Tae-hyung. "I'll follow only you, Taehyung. We are each other's strength," said another, according to footage on local media.

HYBE, the band's agency, urged fans not to go to the discharge location on site, citing safety concerns.

"With the safety of both artists and fans in mind, we strongly urge fans not to go to the location in person," the agency wrote on Weverse, its superfan platform.