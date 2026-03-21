BTS perform for enormous crowd at comeback concert: "BTS 2.0 is just getting started"

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean megastars BTS performed their first show in nearly four years on Saturday in front of enormous crowds in Seoul for a K-pop extravaganza livestreamed to millions more worldwide.

BTS returned to the stage for a massive show in South Korea that was also livestreamed via Netflix. © HANDOUT / BIGHIT MUSIC / NETFLIX / AFP

Widely lauded as the biggest boy band in the world, BTS went on hiatus in 2022 so the seven members could serve compulsory military service, some near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.

The comeback concert had as its backdrop the historic Gyeongbokgung royal palace – fitting for the "Kings of K-pop" – with thousands of fans from South Korea and abroad singing along.

"It's been a long journey, but now we are finally here!" said BTS's leader RM – whose injured ankle meant he had to perch on a stool at times – as the group performed songs from their new album, as well as old hits Dynamite and Mikrokosmos.

"We are finally here and seeing you again... all seven of us standing on the stage together makes me so happy," said fellow member Jimin to cheers.

"BTS 2.0 is just getting started," said J-Hope.

Fans – 260,000 were predicted earlier – descended on Seoul from morning onwards in colorful costumes, taking selfies with their tickets and clutching BTS "ARMY" glowsticks.

Before they came on stage, the crowd chanted "BTS! BTS!" with the main boulevard leading up to Gwanghwamun Square ram-packed with people as far as the eye could see.

Gwanghwamun Gate was lit in rainbow colours before the show started, as a massive stage installation featuring three circular features – symbolizing BTS's new album Arirang – glowed beneath towering lighting rigs.

The megastars admitted to some nerves, with member J-Hope telling fans "there were moments when we wondered whether we might be somewhat forgotten, or whether you would remember us".

Jimin said: "We are not such special people. We are afraid every time, but we believed that if we showed you our sincerity, it would reach you."

Fans responded with a sea of glowsticks, singing along to the songs while holding their phones high up to film their stars.