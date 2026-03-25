Cardi B admits Beyoncé's concerts are "way removed from what I could do"

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B got real about performing challenges and her weaknesses in a recent interview: the star gives it her all but admits she can't quite move like Beyoncé !

Cardi B praises Beyoncé's concerts as "way removed from what I could do!" © Collage: screenshots/Instagram/ Cardi B

The Bronx rapper doesn't beat around the bush and is very open about her challenges.

Per an Allure interview published on Tuesday, Cardi struggled to master a complex move that her backup dancers sailed through at rehearsal and shot out: "You're in your twenties, ain't you?"

While prepping her own tour, the 33-year-old went to Beyoncé's "crazy" Cowboy Carter concerts for research.

"That's way removed from what I could do," she admitted.

"I hate choreography, it's like math to me. I don’t have much of a rhythm like that. I could rap all day. But dancing is like, ugh," Cardi added.

It's no secret that crisp moves are tough for the Bronx rapper – Cardi's already had a few mishaps while on tour!

The musician also shared that being a mom on the road isn't easy: "So I just be like, 'How the f**k am I gonna make this s–t f**king work?'"

Cardi doesn't want her daughter Kulture (7) missing school or her son Wave (4) to miss out on his sports.