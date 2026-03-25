Cardi B admits Beyoncé's concerts are "way removed from what I could do"
New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B got real about performing challenges and her weaknesses in a recent interview: the star gives it her all but admits she can't quite move like Beyoncé!
The Bronx rapper doesn't beat around the bush and is very open about her challenges.
Per an Allure interview published on Tuesday, Cardi struggled to master a complex move that her backup dancers sailed through at rehearsal and shot out: "You're in your twenties, ain't you?"
While prepping her own tour, the 33-year-old went to Beyoncé's "crazy" Cowboy Carter concerts for research.
"That's way removed from what I could do," she admitted.
"I hate choreography, it's like math to me. I don’t have much of a rhythm like that. I could rap all day. But dancing is like, ugh," Cardi added.
It's no secret that crisp moves are tough for the Bronx rapper – Cardi's already had a few mishaps while on tour!
The musician also shared that being a mom on the road isn't easy: "So I just be like, 'How the f**k am I gonna make this s–t f**king work?'"
Cardi doesn't want her daughter Kulture (7) missing school or her son Wave (4) to miss out on his sports.
Cardi's nearly sold-out tour kicked off in February and runs through mid-April. In addition, she's gearing up to debut her new haircare line, Grow-Good, which officially launches on April 15.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/Instagram/ Cardi B