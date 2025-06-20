Miley Cyrus makes surprise appearance at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour!

Paris, France - Miley Cyrus surprised the BeyHive in Paris as she joined Beyoncé on stage for the live debut of their Cowboy Carter duet, II Most Wanted.

At Thursday's show in Paris, Beyoncé had an extra trick up her sleeve with the 32-year-old singer's special appearance!

Miley stunned in a sparkling Alexander McQueen jumpsuit as she belted out the track with the 43-year-old headliner, who looked equally stellar in a gold bodysuit adorned with silver fringe.

The Flowers singer gushed over Beyoncé in a heartfelt Instagram post following the show, calling her a "humble, gracious, legendary DIVA."

"To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could've imagined," she wrote.

"Thank you B. I'll be your shotgun rider for life," Miley added.

The performance comes after the pair scored a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 ceremony earlier this year.

Beyoncé continues her Cowboy Carter tour with two more nights in France before heading back to the US for two hometown shows in Houston, Texas.