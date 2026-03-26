Security guard involved in Chappell Roan drama takes "full responsibility" in new statement
Los Angeles, California - Pascal Duvier, who was involved in the viral incident involving an 11-year-old fan of Chappell Roan at a São Paulo hotel, has spoken out on Instagram.
Duvier shared in a post on Wednesday evening where he took "full responsibility for the interactions" with Ada Law and her mother, Catherine Harding, on March 21.
He began, "I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation."
Duvier explained that he was at the hotel "on behalf of another individual" and was not a part of the Pink Pony Club artist's personal security detail, as Roan had previously clarified.
"I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior, and the heightened overall security risk of our location," he added.
Pascal Duvier calls controversial security interaction "regretful"
Duvier concluded, "My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful."
His statement comes after soccer star Jorginho accused the 28-year-old pop star of sending a security guard to confront his daughter Ada for allegedly disrespecting and harassing Chappell.
The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker apologized for the incident as her rep insisted that Roan has "zero tolerance for aggressive behavior toward her or her fans."
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP