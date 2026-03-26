Security guard involved in Chappell Roan drama takes "full responsibility" in new statement

Los Angeles, California - Pascal Duvier, who was involved in the viral incident involving an 11-year-old fan of Chappell Roan at a São Paulo hotel, has spoken out on Instagram.

Pascal Duvier (l.) who was the security guard involved in the Chappell Roan incident has spoken out and taken full responsibility. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@pascalduvier & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Duvier shared in a post on Wednesday evening where he took "full responsibility for the interactions" with Ada Law and her mother, Catherine Harding, on March 21.

He began, "I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation."

Duvier explained that he was at the hotel "on behalf of another individual" and was not a part of the Pink Pony Club artist's personal security detail, as Roan had previously clarified.

"I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior, and the heightened overall security risk of our location," he added.