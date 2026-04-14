Demi Lovato has ultimate Disney Channel reunion with Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas!

Orlando, Florida - Demi Lovato kicked off her It's Not That Deep Tour on Monday night with all kinds of nostalgia as she reunited with former Disney Channel co-stars Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas!

Disney Channel alums Joe Jonas (center l.) and Selena Gomez (center r.) were in the house for Demi Lovato's opening night on the It's Not That Deep Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ddlovato & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

Fans went into a frenzy when Selena dropped footage of her time at the 33-year-old singer's show at the Kia Center via her Instagram.

The Rare Beauty mogul said that she was "in tears" at the concert and tagged Demi as she wrote, "this was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away."

The pair even shared a photo of themselves together backstage, which Selena captioned with a simple heart emoji.

Demi and Selena's friendship dates all the way back to the early aughts, when they co-starred on Barney & Friends together as kids.

While they remained tethered through their work on the Disney Channel, the two appeared to have a falling out as adults.

Whatever drama they had is clearly water under the bridge now, though, as Demi added under her repost of the 33-year-old star's story, "thank you so much for coming!!! loved seeing you."

Selena wasn't the only former Disney star to attend the performance, though, as Demi's Camp Rock colleague (and ex-boyfriend) Joe Jonas was also in the house – and he even hit the stage with her!