Demi Lovato has ultimate Disney Channel reunion with Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas!
Orlando, Florida - Demi Lovato kicked off her It's Not That Deep Tour on Monday night with all kinds of nostalgia as she reunited with former Disney Channel co-stars Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas!
Fans went into a frenzy when Selena dropped footage of her time at the 33-year-old singer's show at the Kia Center via her Instagram.
The Rare Beauty mogul said that she was "in tears" at the concert and tagged Demi as she wrote, "this was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away."
The pair even shared a photo of themselves together backstage, which Selena captioned with a simple heart emoji.
Demi and Selena's friendship dates all the way back to the early aughts, when they co-starred on Barney & Friends together as kids.
While they remained tethered through their work on the Disney Channel, the two appeared to have a falling out as adults.
Whatever drama they had is clearly water under the bridge now, though, as Demi added under her repost of the 33-year-old star's story, "thank you so much for coming!!! loved seeing you."
Selena wasn't the only former Disney star to attend the performance, though, as Demi's Camp Rock colleague (and ex-boyfriend) Joe Jonas was also in the house – and he even hit the stage with her!
Demi Lovato brings Camp Rock nostalgia with Joe Jonas appearance
The Jonas Brothers frontman joined Demi to perform their 2008 collab, On The Line, per fan-captured footage, along with This Is Me from Camp Rock.
The pair dated briefly back in 2010, but they've made it clear as of late that they're back on friendly terms these days.
Last August, Demi made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers' concert at MetLife Stadium to perform several different hits from the Camp Rock movies.
Joe and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, will return for Camp Rock 3, which will be released this summer.
Although Demi won't be starring in it, she's still involved as an executive producer.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ddlovato & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez