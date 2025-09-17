Demi Lovato has surprising reaction to former friend Selena Gomez's engagement

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato shared her thoughts on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement, plus her former friend's album!

Demi Lovato (r.) praised Selena Gomez's (l.) album and couldn't be happier that she's engaged to Benny Blanco. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On the Tuesday episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 33-year-old dished on Selena recently crediting her as one of the Disney Channel stars who found "success."

The Confidence singer told Any Cohen, "I heard clips she said on the [Therapuss] podcast. It was really, really sweet."

She added, "I couldn't be happier for her. She's engaged, I just wish her the best."

Demi also praised her ex-BFF's collaborative album with Benny, I Said I Love You First, sharing, "really, really great job, I love the songs on it," noting that she really enjoyed the track Bluest Flame.

The former Disney stars reportedly fell out throughout the years, yet the two still speak fondly of each other in separate interviews.

Will Demi get an invite to Selena and Benny's wedding?