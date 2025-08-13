Did the Jonas Brothers just accidentally confirm Camp Rock 3?
Los Angeles, California - The Jonas Brothers have seemingly let slip that Camp Rock 3 could be on the way – and the surprise reveal has fans freaking out over the Disney nostalgia!
During Joe Jonas' Hot Ones Versus interview on Tuesday with brothers Nick and Kevin, what started as a lighthearted game quickly turned into a Disney Channel bombshell.
At one point, Joe was asked to either eat a spicy wing or read the most recent entry in his Notes app, and without hesitation, he looked in the camera and said, "Read Camp Rock 3."
The reveal caught his brothers completely off guard, with Nick nearly choking on his drink, Kevin bursting into laughter, and a grinning Joe holding up his phone as proof.
"It's the truth, it's literally right here," he added with a smirk, before cheekily apologizing: "Sorry, Disney."
Camp Rock originally premiered on the Disney Channel in 2008, starring then-newcomer Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers as campers at a summer music camp.
The movie's sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, followed in 2010, centering on a showdown between Camp Rock and rival Camp Star.
Fans freak out over Camp Rock 3 surprise reveal
Just days before Joe's accidental teaser, Demi and the Jonas Brothers delivered a nostalgic reunion on stage at MetLife Stadium, performing iconic Camp Rock hits like Gotta Find You and This Is Me.
The emotional moment marked their first on-stage appearance together in over a decade, sending fan nostalgia into full gear and fueling rumors that Camp Rock 3 may indeed be coming.
Demi also gushed about the experience during her appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast on Tuesday, describing the performance as "healing.
"AND THEY JUST SANG TOGETHER OMFG ITS HAPPENING," one excited fan wrote on X.
Another commented, "i WILL be tuning in the second its out,, camp rock is my movieeeee."
Some fans are already imagining Joe and Demi returning as camp counselors in a possible Camp Rock 3, but until Disney confirms anything, speculation is all that remains!
Cover photo: Collage: Disney & ANGELA WEISS / AFP