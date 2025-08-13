Did the Jonas Brothers just accidentally confirm Camp Rock 3?

Los Angeles, California - The Jonas Brothers have seemingly let slip that Camp Rock 3 could be on the way – and the surprise reveal has fans freaking out over the Disney nostalgia!

Joe Jonas (r.) seemingly confirmed Camp Rock 3 in a recent interview. © Collage: Disney & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

During Joe Jonas' Hot Ones Versus interview on Tuesday with brothers Nick and Kevin, what started as a lighthearted game quickly turned into a Disney Channel bombshell.

At one point, Joe was asked to either eat a spicy wing or read the most recent entry in his Notes app, and without hesitation, he looked in the camera and said, "Read Camp Rock 3."

The reveal caught his brothers completely off guard, with Nick nearly choking on his drink, Kevin bursting into laughter, and a grinning Joe holding up his phone as proof.

"It's the truth, it's literally right here," he added with a smirk, before cheekily apologizing: "Sorry, Disney."

Camp Rock originally premiered on the Disney Channel in 2008, starring then-newcomer Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers as campers at a summer music camp.



The movie's sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, followed in 2010, centering on a showdown between Camp Rock and rival Camp Star.