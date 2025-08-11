Nostalgia alert! Demi Lovato rocks out on stage with her ex Joe Jonas

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Demi Lovato surprised fans when she joined her former boyfriend and costar Joe Jonas and The Jonas Brothers on stage!

Demi Lovato (r.) surprised the crowd at Met Life Stadium during The Jonas Brothers' tour when she was brought on stage by Joe Jonas (l.) © Screenshot/Instagram/ddlovato

On Sunday, viral clips from The Jonas Brothers' Met Life Stadium stop amid their JONAS20 tour gave fans major nostalgia vibes.

While Kevin (37), Joe (35), and Nick (32) reflected on their 2008 Disney movie, Camp Rock, Joe began singing the song, Gotta Find You before he introduced Demi (35) on stage.

The exes, played on-screen love interests Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres, respectively, in the film.

They also performed together for beautiful renditions of the songs This Is Me, Gotta Find You, and Wouldn't Change a Thing.