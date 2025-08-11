Nostalgia alert! Demi Lovato rocks out on stage with her ex Joe Jonas
East Rutherford, New Jersey - Demi Lovato surprised fans when she joined her former boyfriend and costar Joe Jonas and The Jonas Brothers on stage!
On Sunday, viral clips from The Jonas Brothers' Met Life Stadium stop amid their JONAS20 tour gave fans major nostalgia vibes.
While Kevin (37), Joe (35), and Nick (32) reflected on their 2008 Disney movie, Camp Rock, Joe began singing the song, Gotta Find You before he introduced Demi (35) on stage.
The exes, played on-screen love interests Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres, respectively, in the film.
They also performed together for beautiful renditions of the songs This Is Me, Gotta Find You, and Wouldn't Change a Thing.
Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato go on cheeky social media posting spree
Joe also shared with the crowd how they hadn't sung their songs in "almost 10 years," though the Heart Attack artist insisted it "might have been longer."
Demi dropped another hilarious video of the two on her account, captioning the post, "for the history books @joejonas" – and we couldn't agree more!
What do you think of the Jonas Brothers' latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown, which was released on Friday?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/ddlovato