Demi Lovato reveals she used to "break down" in grocery stores amid eating disorder

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato reflected on her eating disorder while dishing on her new cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food.

Demi Lovato shared heartbreaking details from her previous battle with bulimia and how her relationship with food has changed ahead of the release of her new cookbook. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

During her interview with Eli Rallo at the 92nd Street Y in New York, the former Disney Channel star called her upcoming book "celebratory and fun" after her years-long battle with bulimia.

Demi explained, "I think this whole book is celebratory because it's a celebration of how far I've come."

She continued, "I used to step foot into a grocery store and break down into tears because I was so overwhelmed by all of the food."

The Heart Attack singer added, "And now I'm not only going into grocery stores and shopping myself, but I'm also cooking the meals that I'm making, and that's a huge win for me."