Demi Lovato reveals she used to "break down" in grocery stores amid eating disorder
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato reflected on her eating disorder while dishing on her new cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food.
During her interview with Eli Rallo at the 92nd Street Y in New York, the former Disney Channel star called her upcoming book "celebratory and fun" after her years-long battle with bulimia.
Demi explained, "I think this whole book is celebratory because it's a celebration of how far I've come."
She continued, "I used to step foot into a grocery store and break down into tears because I was so overwhelmed by all of the food."
The Heart Attack singer added, "And now I'm not only going into grocery stores and shopping myself, but I'm also cooking the meals that I'm making, and that's a huge win for me."
Demi Lovato's relationship with food has changed with new cookbook
Elsewhere in the chat, the 33-year-old raved over the "many great recipes" in the book, which releases on March 31, that she's "so proud" of.
Demi added, "There's a time in my life where I wouldn't celebrate my birthdays with cakes, and so to have a birthday cake recipe in my cookbook is so meaningful and has been so rewarding."
The Really Don't Care singer, who wed fellow musician Jutes last May, previously credited her husband for being instrumental in her recovery after her rehab stint in 2021.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/ddlovato