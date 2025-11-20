Demi Lovato opens up about how husband Jutes helped her through "deep depression"
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato explained how her husband, Jutes, was instrumental during her struggles with sobriety and depression.
The Confident singer revealed in her interview with Who What Wear that she met the 34-year-old artist after her rehab stay in 2021.
"We became friends before we became lovers," Demi began.
"I opened up to him because I was going through a really rough time when I made Holy Fvck."
The Let It Go performer, who married Jutes in May, explained that after she was "newly sober" and "raw" with emotions after her rehab stint.
"I had nothing to medicate with," she noted, sharing that her now-husband "was there for me as a friend, helping me get through this deep depression I was in."
Demi continued, "I didn't know we were going to become lovers. I definitely didn't know that we were going to get married one day."
Demi Lovato explains why her past romances didn't work out
Demi added that recording the track, Happy Ending, was "the session that made me feel safe with him."
The Camp Rock star further got candid about her past relationships, saying that they didn't work out because she "hadn't taken care of myself yet."
Now that she' found love with the Canadian artist, Demi said that she's "really happy," adding, "I told my husband today, 'I've never been more in love with you.
"I didn't know my love could grow for you more so than it already has.' The timing was perfect."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ddlovato