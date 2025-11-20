Demi Lovato opens up about how husband Jutes helped her through "deep depression"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato explained how her husband, Jutes , was instrumental during her struggles with sobriety and depression .

Demi Lovato gave insight into her relationship with her husband Jutes (r.), crediting him for helping her get through her sobriety. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ddlovato

The Confident singer revealed in her interview with Who What Wear that she met the 34-year-old artist after her rehab stay in 2021.

"We became friends before we became lovers," Demi began.

"I opened up to him because I was going through a really rough time when I made Holy Fvck."

The Let It Go performer, who married Jutes in May, explained that after she was "newly sober" and "raw" with emotions after her rehab stint.

"I had nothing to medicate with," she noted, sharing that her now-husband "was there for me as a friend, helping me get through this deep depression I was in."

Demi continued, "I didn't know we were going to become lovers. I definitely didn't know that we were going to get married one day."