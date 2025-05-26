This is married! Demi Lovato glows in stunning wedding photos

Santa Barbara, California - Demi Lovato has said "I do" to her partner Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a romantic Memorial Day weekend wedding ceremony! You won't want to miss the dress pics.

Demi Lovato (l.) has said "I do" to her partner Jordan "Jutes" Lutes (r.) in a romantic Memorial Day weekend wedding ceremony! © Screenshot/Insagram/@ddlovato

After an emotional proposal in December 2023, the big day finally arrived for Demi and Jutes.

As Vogue reports, the wedding ceremony took place over the weekend in Santa Barbara, California.

The 32-year-old wore an elegant, pearly white wedding dress by designer Vivienne Westwood. The gown was made especially for the singer, as she is a big fan of Westwood's work.

"When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs – specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets," the Sorry Not Sorry performer said.

Lovato gave an update on her wedding back in February, posting a series of pictures of her and her now-husband – complete with white dress and suit – to coincide with Valentine's Day.