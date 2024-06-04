Demi Lovato gets candid about how she came back from "rock bottom"

New York, New York - Demi Lovato has found her "light" again as the star reveals how her psychiatric treatments have given her a renewed sense of hope.

Demi Lovato has found her "light" again as the star reveals how her psychiatric treatments have given her a renewed sense of hope. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At an event hosted by the Center for Youth Mental Health, the Heart Attack singer spoke to Dr. Charlie Shaffer about her past and her inpatient psychiatric treatment.

In recent years, Lovato has struggled with eating disorders and drug addiction, and she almost died of an overdose in 2018.

Every time she returned to the treatment center or addiction clinic, she "felt defeated."

"It felt like I had hit rock bottom, and I just knew what I needed to do, which was to live a life in recovery. And that was something that I pushed off for so long," Lovato explained, per PEOPLE.



Thankfully, she soon began to enjoy "the little things in life" – something she certainly wasn't used to.

"That was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to not seeing hope," the 31-year-old said.

Lovato also shared how the right medication made a tremendous difference in helping her recover.