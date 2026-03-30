Demi Lovato talks touring for first time in four years: "Very excited and a little overwhelmed"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato has opened up about her It's Not The Deep tour and revealed which song she's most excited to perform!

Demi Lovato teased her return to the stage and the song she's looking forward to performing for fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

While promoting her new cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, the 33-year-old dished on her upcoming run after four years.

Per People, Demi told influencer Eli Rallo that it's "really amazing" to be in this "era" of her life, sharing, "It's very celebratory, very fun."

The Cool For The Summer artist continued, "I mean, that was really what the essence of the album was, was a reflection of where I'm at in my life today, which is I'm happier than ever, and I wanted my music to reflect that."

She noted that she's "very, very, very excited and a little overwhelmed, a little nervous, but I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see everybody on the road."