Demi Lovato talks touring for first time in four years: "Very excited and a little overwhelmed"
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato has opened up about her It's Not The Deep tour and revealed which song she's most excited to perform!
While promoting her new cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, the 33-year-old dished on her upcoming run after four years.
Per People, Demi told influencer Eli Rallo that it's "really amazing" to be in this "era" of her life, sharing, "It's very celebratory, very fun."
The Cool For The Summer artist continued, "I mean, that was really what the essence of the album was, was a reflection of where I'm at in my life today, which is I'm happier than ever, and I wanted my music to reflect that."
She noted that she's "very, very, very excited and a little overwhelmed, a little nervous, but I'm very excited, and I can't wait to see everybody on the road."
Demi Lovato reveals new song that she'll perform on tour
The Camp Rock alum teased that she "can't wait" to play songs from her ninth studio album, as well as tracks fans are already very "familiar" with.
As for which single she's most excited to sing, Demi said Sorry to Myself, which "kind of ties in with the messaging of this cookbook," is the one.
The Fast singer added, "I went through so much, and I kind of put myself through hell for a long time, and I'm sorry to myself for that. But it's about taking charge and reclaiming the narrative."
Cover photo: Manoli Figetakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP