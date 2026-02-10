Demi Lovato cancels multiple dates on upcoming tour to "protect my health"

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato has scaled back her upcoming It's Not That Deep Tour , canceling five shows and adjusting her schedule after admitting she "overextended" herself while planning the run.

Demi Lovato has canceled five dates on her upcoming tour, revealing she "overextended" herself while preparing. © LEON BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated singer shared the update on Instagram Stories, telling fans she had "overextended" what might be possible.

Demi explained that protecting her health and delivering strong performances across the full run required building more recovery time into the schedule.

The axed dates include April 8 in Charlotte, April 12 in Atlanta, April 14 in Nashville, May 5 in Denver, and May 8 in Las Vegas.

She apologized to Lovatics who had already made plans, writing that she was "so sad" not to see them on this tour.



Meanwhile, the April 10 Orlando concert has been pushed to April 13, which will now serve as the tour's opening night.

Previously purchased Orlando tickets will be honored, while refunds for canceled shows will be issued automatically through Ticketmaster and AXS.