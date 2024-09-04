Demi Lovato spills the tea on new music and life with fiancé Jutes

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato 's headed back to the studio for new music , which she teased in her latest interview!

Demi Lovato has teased that new music is on the way along with her upcoming documentary, Child Star. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker confirmed she's back to making music following her 2023 album, Holy Fvck.

"I am writing a ton and recording and having fun with that," Demi said.

But new songs from the Heart Attack artist isn't the only thing that's making Demi happy!

The former Disney star, whose new documentary Child Star is set to premiere September 17, also dished on her personal life with her fiancé, Jutes, whom she got engaged to in December 2023.

Demi continued, "I am happy in my career making music, making this documentary but I am also fostering really meaningful connections in my life."